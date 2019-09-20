Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 8.24 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Gossamer Bio Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. Its competitor PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Gossamer Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gossamer Bio Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 16.67% and its consensus target price is $45.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 85.61% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has weaker performance than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.