Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 5.96 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Current Ratio is 19.8. Meanwhile, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14.1 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $21, which is potential 461.50% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 79%. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.87% -21.22% -40.41% -51.28% -67.54% -37.04%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.