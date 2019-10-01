Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|-0.17
|38.19M
|-2.32
|0.00
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|12
|0.00
|4.41M
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|193,171,471.93%
|0%
|0%
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|38,248,048.57%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Current Ratio is 19.8. Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Gossamer Bio Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $27.33, with potential upside of 173.30%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Gossamer Bio Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 0%. Insiders held 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was more bullish than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
