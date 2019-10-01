Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 -0.17 38.19M -2.32 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 4.41M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 193,171,471.93% 0% 0% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 38,248,048.57% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Current Ratio is 19.8. Meanwhile, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $27.33, with potential upside of 173.30%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 0%. Insiders held 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was more bullish than Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.