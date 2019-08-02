Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.30 N/A -1.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gossamer Bio Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 79.4%. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.