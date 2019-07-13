Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. Its competitor Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and its Quick Ratio is 14. Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Kaleido BioSciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kaleido BioSciences Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Kaleido BioSciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17.75 consensus price target and a 100.11% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.6% of Kaleido BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 6.6% are Kaleido BioSciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21% Kaleido BioSciences Inc. -2% -1.41% 0% 0% 0% 3.3%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has stronger performance than Kaleido BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Kaleido BioSciences Inc. beats Gossamer Bio Inc.