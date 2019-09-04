Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

We are comparing Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -128.6%

The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 10.8% respectively. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -3.67% -9.87% -31.82% -54.55% -80.84% -54.55%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.55% weaker performance.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.