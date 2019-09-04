Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT)

We are comparing Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INNT) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.32
|0.00
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.47
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-128.6%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 10.8% respectively. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
|Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.67%
|-9.87%
|-31.82%
|-54.55%
|-80.84%
|-54.55%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has -54.55% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing autoimmune and inflammation therapeutics. Its late-stage clinical pipeline focuses on addressing unmet needs in diseases, such as celiac disease, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's lead drug candidate, larazotide acetate (INN-202), has successfully met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b efficacy clinical trial for celiac disease. It is also developing INN-108, which is entering into Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of mild to moderate ulcerative colitis. In addition, the company owns the global rights to INN-329, a proprietary formulation of secretin, a peptide hormone used to enhance visualization in magnetic resonance cholangiopancreatography procedures. Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
