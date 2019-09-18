Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

We are comparing Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and GlycoMimetics Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gossamer Bio Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gossamer Bio Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% GlycoMimetics Inc. 0.00% -24.1% -23.1%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor GlycoMimetics Inc. are 23.9 and 23.9 respectively. GlycoMimetics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gossamer Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gossamer Bio Inc. and GlycoMimetics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 GlycoMimetics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

GlycoMimetics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5.5 consensus target price and a 21.68% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 0% of GlycoMimetics Inc. shares. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.31% are GlycoMimetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% GlycoMimetics Inc. 2.44% -23.02% -21.51% -17.66% -32.63% -2.53%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend while GlycoMimetics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats GlycoMimetics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

GlycoMimetics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company is developing its lead product candidates include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis, a debilitating and painful condition that occurs periodically throughout the life of a person with sickle cell disease; and GMI-1271, an E-selectin antagonist to treat acute myeloid leukemia and other hematologic cancers. It is also developing GMI-1359, a drug candidate targeting E-selectin and CXCR4; and galectin-3 and galectin-9 inhibitors. The company has a collaborative research and development agreement with Pfizer Inc. GlycoMimetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.