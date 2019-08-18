Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

We will be comparing the differences between Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gossamer Bio Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Current Ratio is 19.8. Meanwhile, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 51.6%. Insiders owned 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.