Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.32
|0.00
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|85
|6.41
|N/A
|3.71
|20.20
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Gossamer Bio Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|19.3%
|18.2%
Liquidity
Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.8 and a Quick Ratio of 19.8. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and has 20.7 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gossamer Bio Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.31%
|-12.8%
|-12.18%
|-5.06%
|-22.96%
|5.92%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Summary
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gossamer Bio Inc.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
