Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 6.41 N/A 3.71 20.20

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gossamer Bio Inc. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 18.2%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.8 and a Quick Ratio of 19.8. Competitively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.7 and has 20.7 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.31% -12.8% -12.18% -5.06% -22.96% 5.92%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Gossamer Bio Inc.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.