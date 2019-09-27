Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 -0.17 38.21M -2.32 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 9.35M -2.66 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 191,913,611.25% 0% 0% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 59,177,215.19% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

19.8 and 19.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. Its rival Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.5 and 4.2 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $29.33, with potential upside of 45.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 41.5%. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was less bullish than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.