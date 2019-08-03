Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

We are comparing Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 13.68 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gossamer Bio Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8. Competitively, Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 11.6 and 11.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $28, while its potential upside is 47.21%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Denali Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 84.5%. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was more bullish than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.