Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|-0.17
|38.19M
|-2.32
|0.00
|CytRx Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|30.78M
|-0.31
|0.00
Demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and CytRx Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|194,054,878.05%
|0%
|0%
|CytRx Corporation
|9,532,362,960.67%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.22% of CytRx Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
|CytRx Corporation
|1.14%
|4.41%
|-34.85%
|-35.8%
|-69.25%
|-20.9%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend while CytRx Corporation had bearish trend.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
