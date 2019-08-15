Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Current Ratio is 19.8. Meanwhile, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellectar Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 average target price and a 184.36% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.