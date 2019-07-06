Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 4 522.47 N/A -1.24 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gossamer Bio Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 0% -97.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, CEL-SCI Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 8.8% respectively. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.1% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21% CEL-SCI Corporation -7.82% 36.64% 154.7% 158.3% 134.29% 154.7%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CEL-SCI Corporation.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.