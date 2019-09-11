Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 BioTime Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.43 2.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gossamer Bio Inc. and BioTime Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and BioTime Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioTime Inc. 0.00% 43% 39.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8. Competitively, BioTime Inc. has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BioTime Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 43.7% of BioTime Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 3.9% of BioTime Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% BioTime Inc. -6.78% 6.8% -14.06% -22.54% -40.74% 20.48%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than BioTime Inc.

Summary

BioTime Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Gossamer Bio Inc.

BioTime, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases based on pluripotent stem cells and HyStem cell/drug delivery platform technologies. Its product candidates include Renevia, a facial aesthetics product that is in pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of HIV related facial lipoatrophy; OpRegen, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry form of age-related macular degeneration; HyStem-BDNF, a preclinical development program for the delivery of recombinant human brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) directly into the stroke cavity of patients for aiding in tissue repair and functional recovery; and ReGlyde that is in preclinical development as a device for viscosupplementation and a combination product for drug delivery in osteoarthritis. The company also develops AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for spinal cord injuries; AST-VAC1, a patient-specific cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia; and AST-VAC2, a non-patient specific cancer immunotherapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, it offers liquid biopsy tests for diagnosis of cancer; bone grafting products to treat orthopedic disorders; and mobile health software products. Further, it markets GeneCards, a human gene database; LifeMap Discovery, a database of embryonic development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine; MalaCards, a human disease database; VarElect, an application for prioritizing gene variants; and GeneAnalytics, a novel gene set analysis tool. Additionally, the company develops and markets Hextend, a blood plasma volume expander used for the treatment of hypovolemia. BioTime, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Alameda, California.