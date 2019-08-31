Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 36 0.00 N/A -3.79 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -37.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.8. The Current Ratio of rival Audentes Therapeutics Inc. is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.3. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Audentes Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Audentes Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Audentes Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $48, with potential upside of 54.34%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 0% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Audentes Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Audentes Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% 1.22% 4.6% 62.23% 5.7% 82.55%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was less bullish than Audentes Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Audentes Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects in the United States. The company is developing AT132 for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy; AT342 for the treatment of crigler-najjar syndrome type 1; AT982 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 for the treatment of the CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia. Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania for the treatment of Crigler-Najjar. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.