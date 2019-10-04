Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) as far as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 -0.17 38.19M -2.32 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.21 16.88M -2.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gossamer Bio Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 195,245,398.77% 0% 0% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 2,156,361,778.23% -136.5% -93.5%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.8 while its Quick Ratio is 19.8. On the competitive side is, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.1 Current Ratio and a 3.1 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is $5, which is potential 918.12% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 28.3%. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.08% -27.01% -71.08% -53.68% -84.32% -40.44%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.