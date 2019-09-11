Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 3 0.31 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gossamer Bio Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gossamer Bio Inc. and Advaxis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Advaxis Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Advaxis Inc. is $0.4, which is potential 27.06% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Advaxis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 39.2% respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, Advaxis Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.