Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 65.07 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has 19.3 and 19.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Acceleron Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $60.4 consensus target price and a 30.71% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 93.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was more bullish than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.