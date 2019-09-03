Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) Reaches $21.61 After 5.00% Up Move; Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Duke Realty (DRE)

The stock of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.10% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.61. About 103,485 shares traded. Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $1.34 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. We have $22.69 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GOSS worth $66.90 million more.

Among 2 analysts covering Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Duke Realty has $3600 highest and $3300 lowest target. $34.50’s average target is 3.14% above currents $33.45 stock price. Duke Realty had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. See Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $36.0000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $33.0000 Initiates Coverage On

16/05/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.34 billion. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as FSG, Bio, Inc. and changed its name to Gossamer Bio, Inc. in 2017.

Analysts await Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) to report earnings on November, 14. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Gossamer Bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% EPS growth.

Duke Realty Corporation is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $12.01 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 52.02 P/E ratio. It offers a single point of responsibility for all aspects of a project, including leasing, asset management, construction and development.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.45. About 400,581 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09

