Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) Reaches $20.81 After 3.00% Down Move; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Upped By $9.87 Million Its 3M Co (MMM) Holding

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 27.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd acquired 57,026 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd holds 260,949 shares with $45.23M value, up from 203,923 last quarter. 3M Co now has $95.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $165.79. About 1.07 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M said Tuesday it expects earnings per share for the year to range between $10.20 and $10.55, down from a range between $10.20 and $10.70; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM); 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q 2018 CAPEX $304M; 10/04/2018 – PERU SAYS IT SHOULD PRODUCE 3M TONS OF COPPER BY 2021-2022; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

The stock of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.89% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $20.81. About 267,477 shares traded. Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.37B company. It was reported on Sep, 24 by Barchart.com. We have $20.19 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GOSS worth $41.16 million less.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Drexel Morgan & Co owns 1.35% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 10,112 shares. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Co owns 0.22% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 13,508 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.44% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 138,592 shares. Nadler Fincl Group Incorporated owns 2,313 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,396 shares. Invesco Limited invested 0.1% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Credit Agricole S A has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2,470 shares. Covington Cap Management owns 60,534 shares for 0.62% of their portfolio. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0.22% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Orrstown Services has invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 61,179 shares. Cordasco Financial Net holds 0.01% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Markel reported 208,000 shares stake. Fairfield Bush And invested in 0.42% or 7,141 shares. 124,858 are held by Roffman Miller Associates Pa.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 15,034 shares to 775,189 valued at $54.29M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Shinhan Financial Group Co L (NYSE:SHG) stake by 29,700 shares and now owns 158,900 shares. Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. 3M Company has $19400 highest and $14000 lowest target. $178.13’s average target is 7.44% above currents $165.79 stock price. 3M Company had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) rating on Wednesday, April 3. Barclays Capital has “Underweight” rating and $188 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 12 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of MMM in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Tuesday, August 6.

Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as FSG, Bio, Inc. and changed its name to Gossamer Bio, Inc. in 2017.

Analysts await Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) to report earnings on November, 14. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Gossamer Bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% EPS growth.