Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) Reaches $19.16 After 7.00% Up Move; Partner Investment Management LP Trimmed By $713,003 Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 35.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 3,733 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 0.58%. The Partner Investment Management Lp holds 6,717 shares with $1.29 million value, down from 10,450 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $44.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $213.45. About 908,011 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement

The stock of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.23% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.16. About 366,968 shares traded or 107.03% up from the average. Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has 0.00% since July 25, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.The move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.26 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 25 by Barchart.com. We have $20.50 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:GOSS worth $88.41 million more.

Partner Investment Management Lp increased Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 1,271 shares to 7,651 valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Square Inc stake by 4,305 shares and now owns 17,641 shares. Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences has $25000 highest and $130 lowest target. $201.40’s average target is -5.65% below currents $213.45 stock price. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Morgan Stanley maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Monday, March 18. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $197 target. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 22. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 18. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 24. UBS maintained the shares of EW in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Canaccord Genuity maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $25000 target.

Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as FSG, Bio, Inc. and changed its name to Gossamer Bio, Inc. in 2017.