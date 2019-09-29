Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) Reaches $17.19 After 3.00% Up Move; CINEPLEX ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (CPXGF) Shorts Increased By 105.9%

CINEPLEX INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had an increase of 105.9% in short interest. CPXGF’s SI was 614,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 105.9% from 298,300 shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 1024 days are for CINEPLEX INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:CPXGF)’s short sellers to cover CPXGF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.84. About 800 shares traded or 168.46% up from the average. Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.30% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 999,269 shares traded or 139.05% up from the average.

Cineplex Inc. operates motion picture theatre circuits in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. It operates through two divisions, Exhibition and Media. It has a 20.19 P/E ratio. The firm engages in various businesses, including theatrical exhibition, food services, gaming, alternative programming, Cineplex digital solutions, and the online sale of home entertainment content through CineplexStore.com and on apps embedded in various electronic devices.

Analysts await Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) to report earnings on November, 14. After $-0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Gossamer Bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% EPS growth.

Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as FSG, Bio, Inc. and changed its name to Gossamer Bio, Inc. in 2017.