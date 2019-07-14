Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Comparison side by side

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00 Vaxart Inc. 1 1.42 N/A -2.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gossamer Bio Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vaxart Inc. 0.00% -91% -40.7%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 11.4. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Vaxart Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 40.2%. Insiders owned 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21% Vaxart Inc. 7.31% -10.59% -61.03% -71.21% -85.26% -59.57%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.