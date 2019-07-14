Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Comparison side by side

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.24
|0.00
|Vaxart Inc.
|1
|1.42
|N/A
|-2.47
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Gossamer Bio Inc. and Vaxart Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Vaxart Inc.
|0.00%
|-91%
|-40.7%
Liquidity
Gossamer Bio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 and a Quick Ratio of 11.4. Competitively, Vaxart Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaxart Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Gossamer Bio Inc. and Vaxart Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 40.2%. Insiders owned 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Vaxart Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|12.77%
|19.75%
|16.55%
|0%
|0%
|14.21%
|Vaxart Inc.
|7.31%
|-10.59%
|-61.03%
|-71.21%
|-85.26%
|-59.57%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Vaxart Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Vaxart Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing oral recombinant vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine delivery platform. The company's platform delivers various recombinant protein antigens, such as those used in influenza, hepatitis B, and human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccines, as well as other recombinant vaccines. Its development programs include oral tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, as well as a therapeutic vaccine for HPV. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.