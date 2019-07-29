Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.24
|0.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|4
|2.17
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gossamer Bio Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. On the competitive side is, Surface Oncology Inc. which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 11.3 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Surface Oncology Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|12.77%
|19.75%
|16.55%
|0%
|0%
|14.21%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-11.54%
|-0.72%
|-25.27%
|-49.7%
|-69.08%
|-2.36%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.