Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.17 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gossamer Bio Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. On the competitive side is, Surface Oncology Inc. which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 11.3 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Surface Oncology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 72.4% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Surface Oncology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21% Surface Oncology Inc. -11.54% -0.72% -25.27% -49.7% -69.08% -2.36%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.