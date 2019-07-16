Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 91 54.08 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09

Competitively the consensus target price of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $95.79, which is potential -2.55% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21% Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Gossamer Bio Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.