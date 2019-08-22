Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Comparison side by side

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gossamer Bio Inc. and Sesen Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Liquidity

19.8 and 19.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. Its rival Sesen Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sesen Bio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Sesen Bio Inc. has 6.56% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while Sesen Bio Inc. has -13.38% weaker performance.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Sesen Bio Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.