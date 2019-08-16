Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Contrasting side by side

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.67 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gossamer Bio Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.8 while its Quick Ratio is 19.8. On the competitive side is, MannKind Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Gossamer Bio Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of MannKind Corporation is $3.33, which is potential 220.19% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 27.4% respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was more bullish than MannKind Corporation.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.