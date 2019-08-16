Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Contrasting side by side

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.32
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.67
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gossamer Bio Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.8 while its Quick Ratio is 19.8. On the competitive side is, MannKind Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Gossamer Bio Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Competitively the consensus target price of MannKind Corporation is $3.33, which is potential 220.19% upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 27.4% respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was more bullish than MannKind Corporation.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
