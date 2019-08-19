Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. has 72.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Gossamer Bio Inc. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Gossamer Bio Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Gossamer Bio Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Gossamer Bio Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.64 2.84

$29.25 is the consensus price target of Gossamer Bio Inc., with a potential upside of 64.51%. The potential upside of the competitors is 135.93%. The analysts’ belief based on the data delivered earlier is that Gossamer Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Gossamer Bio Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8. Competitively, Gossamer Bio Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gossamer Bio Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Gossamer Bio Inc. does not pay a dividend.