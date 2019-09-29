Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Comparing side by side

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 -0.17 38.19M -2.32 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 17 0.00 80.56M -4.28 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 192,296,072.51% 0% 0% Insmed Incorporated 461,661,891.12% -130.1% -51%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 4.8 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Insmed Incorporated has a consensus target price of $30, with potential upside of 64.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Insmed Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.1% and 94.4%. Insiders held 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Insmed Incorporated -1.17% -14.86% -24.7% -11.85% -9.3% 67.3%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has weaker performance than Insmed Incorporated

Summary

Insmed Incorporated beats Gossamer Bio Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.