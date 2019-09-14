Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Contrasting side by side

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gossamer Bio Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.8. The Current Ratio of rival Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 12.4. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 87.67% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.09% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.