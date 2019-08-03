Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Comparing side by side

Since Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.32
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Gossamer Bio Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-32.7%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Current Ratio is 19.8. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gossamer Bio Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average price target and a 114.29% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 37.8% respectively. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|-2.88%
|8%
|23.85%
|17.39%
|-39.19%
|58.82%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Gossamer Bio Inc.
