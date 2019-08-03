Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Comparing side by side

Since Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gossamer Bio Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Current Ratio is 19.8. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Gossamer Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Cassava Sciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 average price target and a 114.29% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 37.8% respectively. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cassava Sciences Inc. beats Gossamer Bio Inc.