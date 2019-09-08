Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.32
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gossamer Bio Inc.
|6.95%
|-11.66%
|19.08%
|0%
|0%
|10.65%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was less bullish than Artelo Biosciences Inc.
