Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was less bullish than Artelo Biosciences Inc.