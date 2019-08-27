Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Contrasting side by side

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Ardelyx Inc. 3 847.24 N/A -1.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gossamer Bio Inc. and Ardelyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ardelyx Inc. 0.00% -78.4% -51.2%

Liquidity

19.8 and 19.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. Its rival Ardelyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.4 and 7.4 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ardelyx Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 82.8% of Ardelyx Inc. shares. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Ardelyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Ardelyx Inc. 1.69% -12.36% -26.97% 14.76% -38.99% 34.64%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ardelyx Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Ardelyx Inc.

Ardelyx, Inc. develops and sells therapeutics for the treatment of cardio renal and gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tenapanor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis. The company is also developing RDX7675, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of people with hyperkalemia; and RDX8940 in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with NASH and other gastrointestinal indications. Its drug candidates in the stages of research and development include RDX013 for the treatment of patients with hyperkalemia; RDX011 for the discovery and development of second-generation NHE3 inhibitors; and RDX023 for the discovery and development of gut-biased FXR agonists for the treatment of GI and inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as Nteryx, Inc. and changed its name to Ardelyx, Inc. in June 2008. Ardelyx, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.