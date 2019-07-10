Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Comparison side by side

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.75 N/A -4.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gossamer Bio Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. On the competitive side is, AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Gossamer Bio Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $13.5, with potential upside of 41.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 0% of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.9% are AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.