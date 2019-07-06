Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.07 N/A -22.68 0.00

Demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and Altimmune Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gossamer Bio Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 11.4 while its Current Ratio is 11.4. Meanwhile, Altimmune Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Altimmune Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Gossamer Bio Inc. and Altimmune Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.6% and 6.8%. Insiders owned 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, Altimmune Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21% Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was less bullish than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.