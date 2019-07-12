Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00 Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gossamer Bio Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.4 and 11.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Alterity Therapeutics Limited are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 3.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21% Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was less bullish than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.