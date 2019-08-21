Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Shares Rose While Grace & White Has Trimmed Its Stake by $317,559; Albert D Mason Has Cut Position in Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) as Market Valuation Rose

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 12,836 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500.

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) by 23.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 12,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 40,340 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, down from 52,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 2.90M shares traded or 6.31% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY INTERNATIONAL & OTHER VOLUME UP 14%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS REAFFIRMS FY GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs 2018 EPS $1.81-EPS $1.95; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 112,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Adage Capital Partners Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd reported 143,126 shares. Parametric Port Assocs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 743,066 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Liability reported 134,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.03% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Twin Tree Management Lp invested 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 105,702 were accumulated by Fifth Third Bank. Peninsula Asset holds 90,274 shares or 2.91% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 51,788 shares. Orrstown Services holds 285 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Limited Liability reported 44,296 shares. Westwood Gru reported 1.98M shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Comm Limited holds 36,252 shares.

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.18M for 28.44 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Capital holds 26,230 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Convergence Invest Prtn Limited Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,718 shares. Park Oh holds 83,823 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Teton has 0.46% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 4,136 shares. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has 377 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt Company reported 25,301 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny accumulated 4,524 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.13% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Charles Schwab Inv Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 106,502 shares. 21,547 were accumulated by Johnson Counsel. Prudential Financial accumulated 27,188 shares or 0% of the stock. First Trust Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 126,593 shares in its portfolio.

