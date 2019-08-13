Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Shareholder Grace & White Has Cut Its Holding; As Nve (NVEC) Valuation Declined, Holder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Decreased Its Position

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02 million, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $809.30M market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $31.39. About 26,039 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Nve Corp (NVEC) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 127,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.24% . The institutional investor held 738,507 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.29M, down from 865,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nve Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $320.32 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.1. About 25,841 shares traded. NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) has declined 37.50% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NVE Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVEC); 12/03/2018 NVE Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 187,056 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $48.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 38,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold NVEC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 3.53 million shares or 3.20% less from 3.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin Inc owns 0% invested in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) for 46,725 shares. 43,790 are owned by Ranger Investment Limited Partnership. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.01% invested in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) for 20,000 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 0.01% or 28,996 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 2,258 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Llc reported 0.12% stake. Mairs Pwr owns 415,298 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. Connors Investor Serv invested in 0.04% or 2,932 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assocs invested 0% in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Pnc Financial Svcs Grp accumulated 7,226 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,257 were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 4,381 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC). Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 169,044 shares. Swiss State Bank owns 0% invested in NVE Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEC) for 8,800 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,865 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 74,657 were reported by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Limited reported 87,211 shares stake. Park Natl Corporation Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 83,823 shares. Proshare Advsr has invested 0.06% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Northern Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Deutsche Bankshares Ag accumulated 31,147 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Savings Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Inc Limited Company holds 0.03% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) or 4,320 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Rech has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt invested in 106,502 shares. 581,494 are held by Gamco Et Al. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $45,323 activity.