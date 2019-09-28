Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Holder Heartland Advisors Upped Stake; Ebay (EBAY) Stake Held by Cacti Asset Management Llc

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc. (EBAY) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 47,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 452,335 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.77M, up from 404,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 7.25M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 21/05/2018 – Permira: Magento Commerce Was Acquired by Permira Funds From eBay Inc. in 2015; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – BRAND ADVERTISING CONTINUES TO BE A KEY INVESTMENT AREA FOR CO WITH ONGOING ACTIVATIONS ACROSS MAJOR MARKETS – CONF CALL

Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 110.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 124,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 237,880 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81M, up from 113,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.07. About 40,958 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 06/03/2018 Gorman-Rupp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (NYSE:TEVA) by 295,739 shares to 686,543 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Wells Fargo Downgrades eBay (EBAY) to Market Perform – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Morning Note: Peloton (PTON) Pedals Its Way To An IPO – Nasdaq” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Questions To Ask Yourself Before Splurging On That Big Purchase – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “eBay (EBAY) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Ltd Company stated it has 17,493 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.08% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Tradewinds Capital Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 753 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 2,000 shares. Conning owns 13,475 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia invested 0.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 1.74M shares in its portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 62,898 shares. Parnassus Invs Ca accumulated 0.29% or 1.92 million shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc owns 49,639 shares. Sei Invs reported 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Zeke Capital Advisors Llc has invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Argent, a Tennessee-based fund reported 20,170 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 50,478 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold GRC shares while 30 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.67 million shares or 0.08% less from 13.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 38,117 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated accumulated 157 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Fincl holds 14,008 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 16,853 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Incorporated reported 6,500 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc reported 9,980 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability has 7,788 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp accumulated 9,290 shares. Johnson Counsel has 0.01% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). 4,945 were reported by Citigroup Inc. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 10,167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lbmc Advsr Llc holds 61,116 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 122,864 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Bank Of America Corporation De owns 25,262 shares.

More notable recent The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Workiva Wins GRC Value Award for Policy Management – Business Wire” on May 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Gorman-Rupp Company Announces Special Cash Dividend of $2.00 Per Share and an 8.0% Increase in Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – Business Wire” published on October 26, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The J. M. Smucker Company’s (NYSE:SJM) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ep. 101: Why Apple Will Be The Only Smartphone Survivor – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gorman-Rupp down 6% on Q1 results miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Heartland Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 99,758 shares to 124,565 shares, valued at $5.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 107,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,714 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Bancorporation.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $45,323 activity.