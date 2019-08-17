Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Holder Grace & White Decreased Its Stake by $317,559; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Iron Financial Has Decreased Holding by $316,000

Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 59.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 1,350 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214,000, down from 3,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.31M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures: Investment Expected to Occur in 1Q of Fiscal 2019; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 16/03/2018 – CoreValue Is a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour in Amsterdam; 02/05/2018 – SALESFORCE TENDERED ABOUT 83% AGGREGATE VOTING SHRS OF MULESOFT; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $796.81M market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.49. About 30,848 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 15/05/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset reported 335 shares. Moreover, Convergence Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 47,369 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Ameriprise Finance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Park National Oh accumulated 83,823 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co has invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Wells Fargo Mn reported 41,064 shares stake. Grace & White owns 295,127 shares or 2.38% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Financial Ltd Co holds 177 shares. Moreover, Voya Investment Management Limited has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 8,085 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0% or 12,135 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 6,599 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 381,263 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 38,493 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $45,323 activity.

More notable recent The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on May 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: The Gorman-Rupp Company – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gold Resource Corporation Commences Gold Processing at Isabella Pearl – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Gorman-Rupp Announces New Chairman, Independent Director and Chief Operating Officer – Business Wire” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Like About The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $158.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 33,318 shares to 569,863 shares, valued at $20.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mathes Com holds 20,961 shares or 1.69% of its portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings holds 2,200 shares. 123,793 are owned by Metropolitan Life Company. Acg Wealth stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Raymond James Assoc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 101,121 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Moreover, Connor Clark And Lunn Investment has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 5,125 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt stated it has 17,428 shares. Adage Capital Prns Lc invested 0.42% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cutter Brokerage holds 6,466 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 500 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 457,271 shares. Moreover, Cookson Peirce & Inc has 1.97% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 1.92M shares. 42,285 were accumulated by Iowa Bancorp.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Alibaba (BABA) Named Exclusive Provider of Salesforce (CRM) in China – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Give Their View On Salesforce And The Real Estate Sector – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.