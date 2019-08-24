Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Holder Cooke & Bieler LP Has Lowered Stake; Ithaka Group Cut Veeva Systems (VEEV) Position by $1.44 Million

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 11,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 185,322 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51 million, down from 196,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $158.13. About 1.20M shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 18/04/2018 – Physicians World Launches Third Customer on Certified Solution for Veeva CRM Events Management; 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 20,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.85% . The institutional investor held 145,249 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 166,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $761.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 45,178 shares traded or 6.45% up from the average. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has declined 4.27% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 25/04/2018 – GRC International Sees FY 2018 Results Ahead of Expectations; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gorman-Rupp Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRC); 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 42,309 shares stake. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Regions Corporation holds 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) or 2,430 shares. Blackrock reported 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Prudential Fincl Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited has 0.04% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Fruth Investment Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 62,548 shares. 281,227 are held by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 0% or 1,025 shares. 90,050 were reported by Kbc Group Inc Nv. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 0.09% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Com, a Nebraska-based fund reported 4,320 shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 156 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 8,085 shares.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 288,540 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $23.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgt Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 417,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Winnebago (NYSE:WGO).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $45,323 activity.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,916 shares to 321,999 shares, valued at $37.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..