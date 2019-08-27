Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)

This is a contrast between Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15% Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. -0.1% 0.39% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.61%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.