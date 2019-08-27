Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU)

This is a contrast between Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SAMAU) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 54.1% of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
|Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|0.39%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.61%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.