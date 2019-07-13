Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX)

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE:REX) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 REX American Resources Corporation 77 1.00 N/A 4.90 17.19

Table 1 demonstrates Gores Metropoulos Inc. and REX American Resources Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% REX American Resources Corporation 0.00% 8.1% 6.7%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Gores Metropoulos Inc. and REX American Resources Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.45% and 88.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.15% of REX American Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.1% 0.88% 1.78% 0% 0% 1.78% REX American Resources Corporation -2.7% 1.29% 10.66% 12.62% 14.53% 23.59%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. was less bullish than REX American Resources Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors REX American Resources Corporation beats Gores Metropoulos Inc.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, and non-food grade corn oil. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.