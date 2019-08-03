Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

Since Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|5,984
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares and 82.1% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|-0.29%
|0.3%
|3.88%
|0%
|0%
|3.98%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. was more bullish than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.
