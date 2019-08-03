Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

Since Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 5,984 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares and 82.1% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. -0.29% 0.3% 3.88% 0% 0% 3.98%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. was more bullish than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 2 of the 3 factors.