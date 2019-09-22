Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)

As Conglomerates companies, Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Crescent Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.01 780.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15% Crescent Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.55% 1.4% 0% 0% 1.4%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.