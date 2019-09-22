Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU)

As Conglomerates companies, Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSAU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|780.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Crescent Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 92.5% of Crescent Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
|Crescent Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.55%
|1.4%
|0%
|0%
|1.4%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Crescent Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Crescent Acquisition Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.
