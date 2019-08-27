Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU)

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:CMSSU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Gores Metropoulos Inc. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Gores Metropoulos Inc. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Gores Metropoulos Inc. and CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.45% and 7.27%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
|CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats CM Seven Star Acquisition Corporation on 2 of the 3 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.