Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

We will be comparing the differences between Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.09
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|-0.6%
|-0.6%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
|Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
|1.76%
|2.23%
|8.4%
|0%
|0%
|4.67%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. was less bullish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.
