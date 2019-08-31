Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU)

We will be comparing the differences between Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRACU) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.6% -0.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 19.5% of Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15% Black Ridge Acquisition Corp. 1.76% 2.23% 8.4% 0% 0% 4.67%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc. was less bullish than Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Gores Metropoulos Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Black Ridge Acquisition Corp.