Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) Contrasting side by side

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88

In table 1 we can see Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.45% and 20.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.09% 0.64% 3.23% 0% 0% 4.15% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68%

For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trinity Merger Corp.

Summary

Trinity Merger Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.