Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) Contrasting side by side

Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|102.88
In table 1 we can see Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Trinity Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Trinity Merger Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.45% and 20.1%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.09%
|0.64%
|3.23%
|0%
|0%
|4.15%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.47%
|0.94%
|3.98%
|5.42%
|0%
|3.68%
For the past year Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Trinity Merger Corp.
Summary
Trinity Merger Corp. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.