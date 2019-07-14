Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|302.94
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.45% and 21.9%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.1%
|0.88%
|1.78%
|0%
|0%
|1.78%
|Sentinel Energy Services Inc.
|0.39%
|-0.48%
|-1.44%
|1.78%
|0%
|0%
Summary
Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
