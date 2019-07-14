Gores Metropoulos Inc. (GMHIU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 302.94

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gores Metropoulos Inc. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.45% and 21.9%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.1% 0.88% 1.78% 0% 0% 1.78% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.39% -0.48% -1.44% 1.78% 0% 0%

Summary

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Gores Metropoulos Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.